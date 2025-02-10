Radhika Merchant's stunning jewelry collection for this wedding season

Entertainment
Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani's younger daughter-in-law, sets new trends in style and fashion. Explore her stunning 2024 jewelry collection!
Radhika Merchant pairs a sequined saree with a minimal diamond choker. Style this versatile piece with ethnic or western wear.
Radhika Merchant stuns in a zari work lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and a pearl and diamond necklace featuring a large emerald.
A double-layered necklace is a must-have. Radhika Merchant styles it with uncut diamonds.
Radhika Merchant complements a floral lehenga with a three-layered diamond necklace, minimal earrings, and a maang tikka.
Radhika Merchant's wedding jewelry made headlines. She wore a five-layered necklace with a traditional haar and a diamond-emerald pendant.
Radhika Merchant favors choker necklaces. She styles a metallic sequined saree with a contrasting emerald choker.
(PHOTOS) Namrata Sirodkar inspired 6 trendy suit designs
Salman Khan to Tabu: 8 Bollywood celebs who are still single
Who was Salman Khan's first girlfriend? Full story inside
Juhi Chawla to Deepika Padukone: 7 Richest actresses no makeup look