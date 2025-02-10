Entertainment

Radhika Merchant's stunning jewelry collection for this wedding season

Radhika Merchant Jewelry Collection

Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani's younger daughter-in-law, sets new trends in style and fashion. Explore her stunning 2024 jewelry collection!

Diamond Choker Necklace

Radhika Merchant pairs a sequined saree with a minimal diamond choker. Style this versatile piece with ethnic or western wear.

Diamond and Emerald Necklace

Radhika Merchant stuns in a zari work lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and a pearl and diamond necklace featuring a large emerald.

Double Layered Necklace

A double-layered necklace is a must-have. Radhika Merchant styles it with uncut diamonds.

Three Layered Necklace

Radhika Merchant complements a floral lehenga with a three-layered diamond necklace, minimal earrings, and a maang tikka.

Radhika Merchant's Wedding Jewelry

Radhika Merchant's wedding jewelry made headlines. She wore a five-layered necklace with a traditional haar and a diamond-emerald pendant.

Emerald Choker Necklace

Radhika Merchant favors choker necklaces. She styles a metallic sequined saree with a contrasting emerald choker.

