Anant Ambani, Radhika wedding: When Big B, SRK and others served food

Entertainment
On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will walk down the aisle in one of the major weddings of 2024.
The Ambani and Merchant families are excitedly celebrating the pre-wedding festivities.
Did you know that SRK, Aamir Khan, Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, and others served meals to guests during Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's opulent Mumbai wedding?
Bollywood celebs were seen attending the wedding. In a recent Twitter interaction with his supporters, Abhishek Bachchan addressed the real motive behind the gesture.
On Sunday, a fan questioned Abhishek, 'Why were Aamir and Amitabh serving food at Ambani wedding?'
He said that it is a ritual known as "sajjan ghot," in which the bride's family feeds the groom's family.
Bachchan and Khans attended Isha Ambani's pre-wedding parties in Udaipur. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan performed onstage.
Everyone cheered for Aishwarya and Abhishek. Deepika, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and other guests attended Isha Ambani's wedding.
Former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee, Sharad Pawar, Rajnath Singh, Mamata Banerjee, Maneka Gandhi, and others.