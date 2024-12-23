Entertainment

Pushpa 2 to Stree 2: Top 5 Highest grossing Hindi films of 2024

Which films made a splash in 2024?

Only five Hindi films entered the 200 crore club in 2024. However, two of these are South Indian films.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

'Pushpa 2', released on December 5, 2024, entered the 200 crore club in just 3 days.

Stree 2

Horror-comedy 'Stree 2', released on August 15, earned 200 crore in 4 days.

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD', released on June 27, earned 200 crore in 11 days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', released on Diwali (November 1), earned over 200 crore in 10 days.

Singham Again

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again', released on November 1, earned 200 crore in 10 days.

