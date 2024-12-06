Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer collects THIS

Entertainment
The first-day collection figures for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa 2 are out. The film has already taken the box office by storm
Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 has broken all records in terms of earnings. According to reports, Pushpa 2 has emerged as the country's biggest opener
According to reports from sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 has collected 175 crores at the Indian box office on its first day. This is the biggest record so far
Pushpa 2 has beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (57Cr), Jawan (75Cr), Prabhas' Kalki 2898 (95Cr), Yash's KGF 2 (116Cr), and Ram Charan's RRR (163Cr) in opening day earnings
Pushpa 2 collected the highest amount in Telugu version with 95 crores. It earned 67 crores in Hindi, 7 crores in Tamil, 1 crore in Kannada, and 5 crores in Malayalam
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa 2 has been made by director Sukumar with a budget of 500 crores. This film is a sequel to Pushpa 1, which was released in 2021
According to media reports, Allu Arjun has charged a fee of 300 crore rupees for working in the film Pushpa 2. The film's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna received 10 crore rupees
