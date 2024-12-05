Entertainment

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun's impactful dialogues

The much-awaited 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is out! Allu Arjun's dialogues have filled theaters with applause. Here are 10 of his best.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Dialogue No. 1

I will never bow down.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Dialogue No. 2

Pushpa's decision is like temple 'prasad'...not everyone gets it. If you do, accept it with respect.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Dialogue No. 3

Pushpa doesn't joke around in business, business with Pushpa...is a lot of fun.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Dialogue No. 4

Pushpa doesn't think about right or wrong...when Pushpa decides, it becomes right.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Dialogue No. 5

Even when in love, Pushpa will not bow down in his own eyes.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Dialogue No. 6

I am self-made...not by anyone's kindness.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Dialogue No. 7

If something happens to my daughter, I swear on Kali Maa… I will cut everyone down like a sacrificed goat.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Dialogue No. 8

Srivalli is my wife...when a husband listens to his wife, I'll show the world what happens.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Dialogue No. 9

The money that's rightfully mine...whether it's a small amount or large...whether it's in the heavens or across the seven seas...Pushpa's principle is to collect.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Dialogue No. 10

Do you think Pushpa is a national player?...He's international.

