Anupamaa to Udaan: Week 48 TRP ranking of Indian TV shows revealed

Entertainment
The TV show 'Udaan' has topped the TRP list this week with a 2.3 rating.
Anupamaa's TRP has dropped. This time, the show secured the second position with a 2.3 rating.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai received a 2.3 rating and holds the third position on the TRP list.
'Advocate Anjali Awasthi' has a 2.1 rating and ranks fourth on the TRP list.
'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' secured the sixth spot in the TRP report.
'Jhanak's rating has dropped significantly, landing it in the sixth position this week.
'Mangal Lakshmi' secured the seventh spot on the TRP list this week with a 1.8 rating.
