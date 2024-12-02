Entertainment
For a silver shine at any wedding party or occasion, you can choose a silver sequined or shimmer saree. Like Mouni Roy's low-waist silver shimmer saree.
For a royal and classy look like South actress Keerthy Suresh, wear a silver saree with fine shimmer work. Pair it with a silver strappy blouse and earrings.
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wore a silver glittery saree at the IIFA Awards. She paired it with a silver strap blouse made of silk fabric.
If you are not married but want to wear a saree, wear a silver saree with fine sequence work and a bralette silver blouse like Rakul Preet Singh.
You can also recreate Alia Bhatt's look. She wore a silver tissue saree with a transparent shimmery pallu and an off-shoulder blouse.
To flaunt your waist like Shilpa Shetty, wear an Indo-Western style saree. This silver shimmery Indo-Western saree has a front high slit.
Like Shobhita, you can also wear a saree with sequence and zari work in a zig-zag pattern. Pair it with a silver shimmer halter neck blouse.
