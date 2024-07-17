Anant Ambani, Taimur Ali Khan is bound by THIS connection

Entertainment
Discover the surprising connection between Taimur Ali Khan and Anant Ambani's lavish wedding! How are these two high-profile families tied together? Know here
Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, became an internet sensation as a toddler, along with his nanny, Lalita Dsilva who also took care of Jeh
Anant Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, which sparked interest due to an unexpected link between Anant and the famous Taimur Ali Khan
Lalita Dsilva, who once served as Anant Ambani's nanny, attended Anant and Radhika's wedding reception. She shared a nostalgic Instagram post
She shared a nostalgic Instagram post where she visited Paris Disney Land with Anand when he was a kid
Lalita expressed her gratitude and well-wishes for Anant and Radhika, sharing warm memories and appreciating the love and respect shown by the Ambani family over the years
Lalita Dsilva's posts showcased her deep affection and respect for the Ambani family, describing how Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani continue to embrace her as family
The connection between Lalita, Anant, and Taimur adds a unique twist to the wedding story, linking two high-profile families through the shared love and care of a dedicated nanny
Here she is seen posing with Mukesh Ambani at the reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant