Anant Ambani, Radhika's numerological and astrological predictions OUT

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika were married on July 12 in Mumbai. Although the wedding was five days ago, the repercussions of the festivities and talks are still felt today.
Their wedding is regarded as the largest and longest Indian wedding we have ever observed. The guest list includes Bollywood's big names and numerous well-known foreign figures.
Aneesh S Jumaani, the son of well-known astro-numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani, also attended the opulent wedding.
After attending the grant ceremony, Aneesh revealed his thoughts on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's numerological compatibility.
According to Aneesh, both are doubly impacted by Mars and symbolised by the number nine.
Their birth dates sum to 9-Mars, and their element is fire. Radhika, born on Dec18, is a Sagittarius, a fire sign, whereas Anant, born on April 9, is an Aries, controlled by Mars.
Aneesh said that Aries and Scorpio reflect the rules of 9 and Mars and that all Ambanis are born under these two signs. He isn't surprised that their brand, 'Jio', also includes 9.
Jupiter, the planet of riches, prosperity, and knowledge, rules July 12, which Aneesh said they married on. It also symbolised their lucky 30th year, 3.
Aneesh noted that their wedding initials, 'AR', also sum up to three. He said that the numbers 3, 6, and 9 belong to the same family and are regarded as lucky for each other.
Therefore, July 12 is a very lucky day for both persons who are number 9s. Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a star-studded event.
Every day, a new video or photo appears on the internet, providing more information about what occurred inside the venue.