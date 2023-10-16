Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran turns 41: 7 best Malayalam movies of the star

Prithviraj is a renowned Indian actor who primarily works in Mollywood but has also made a mark in other film industries. Here are 7 highly acclaimed movies featuring Prithviraj.

"Indian Rupee" (2011)

Directed by Ranjith, this film follows the story of Jayaprakash, a small-time real estate broker, and his aspirations for success.

"Memories" (2013)

In this psychological thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph, Prithviraj plays the role of a police officer who is haunted by his past. The film was a commercial and critical success.

"Ayalum Njanum Thammil" (2012)

Directed by Lal Jose, this movie explores the complex relationship between a veteran doctor and his young intern. Prithviraj's portrayal of the intern received widespread praise.

"Celluloid" (2013)

This biographical drama directed by Kamal portrays the life of J.C. Daniel, the pioneer of Malayalam cinema. Prithviraj's portrayal of Daniel garnered widespread acclaim.

"Ezra" (2017)

This thriller directed by Jay K. is known for its unique take on the genre. Prithviraj plays the lead role of a paranormal investigator, and his performance was well-received.

"Mumbai Police" (2013)

Another thriller, directed by Roshan Andrews features Prithviraj as a police officer who is investigating a murder case while dealing with his own memory loss. 

"Ennu Ninte Moideen" (2015)

Based on a true love story, directed by R.S. Vimal tells the tale of Moideen and Kanchanamala, whose love faced societal barriers. Prithviraj's performance was highly appreciated.
 

