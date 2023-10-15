Entertainment

'Dholida' to 'Udi Udi Jaye'

5 Bollywood songs for your dandiya night

Image credits: YouTube

'Garbo'

The festive song 'Garbo' is a new Garba-themed music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dhvani Bhanushali. The lyrics are credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Image credits: YouTube

'Udi Udi Jaye'

'Udi Uadi Jaye,' which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan has a captivating rhythm that entices everyone to the dance floor of Navratri.

Image credits: YouTube

'Dholida'

The 'Dholida' song from the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will make you groove in its beats.

Image credits: YouTube

Shubhaarambh

Tune into 'Shubhaarambh' from the film 'Kai Po Che' which fits best for your celebration night.

Image credits: YouTube

'Chogada'

The lively garba song, sung by Asees Kaur and Darshan Raval, starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain is perfect for Dandiya celebrations. 

Image credits: YouTube
Find Next One