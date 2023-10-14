Entertainment
Kuch Kuch Hotha Hain: Unseen BTS pics of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
The film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" was released on 16 October 1998
The movie was directed by Karan Johar
Main casts
The film casts Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani and Salman Khan in the lead roles
The movie is back in theatres after 25 years
The ticket price of the movie is just Rs 25
The ticket is offered at PVR INOX in Mumbai
Karan Johar is also planning to make the sequel of this movie
