Entertainment

Friday the 13th: 7 scary movies to watch TONIGHT

The "Friday the 13th" franchise is known for its iconic slasher films featuring the infamous killer, Jason Voorhees. Here are seven notable movies from the series.

Image credits: our own

"Friday the 13th" (1980)

Directed by Sean S. Cunningham, this is the original film that introduced audiences to Camp Crystal Lake and Jason Voorhees. It's a classic of the slasher genre.

Image credits: our own

"Friday the 13th Part 2" (1981)

This sequel, directed by Steve Miner, introduces Jason as the killer and continues the story at Camp Crystal Lake.

Image credits: our own

"Friday the 13th Part III" (1982)

Also directed by Steve Miner, this film is known for being the first to feature Jason's iconic hockey mask.

Image credits: our own

"Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter" (1984)

Directed by Joseph Zito, this installment was originally intended to conclude the series, but it proved to be far from the final chapter.

Image credits: our own

"Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning" (1985)

Directed by Danny Steinmann, this film introduces a new killer and explores the aftermath of Jason's apparent demise.

Image credits: our own

"Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" (1986)

Directed by Tom McLoughlin, this entry marked a return to form for Jason as a supernatural, undead force.

Image credits: our own

"Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood" (1988)

Directed by John Carl Buechler, this film introduces a telekinetic protagonist who faces off against Jason.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One