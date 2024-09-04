Entertainment

Premam to Bangalore Days-7 popular movies of Nivin Pauly

Here are seven popular movies of Nivin Pauly that are considered must-watch,

Action Hero Biju (2016)

A realistic portrayal of a police officer's life, blending humor and drama effectively.
 

Jacobinte Swargarajyam (2016)

Based on a true story, this film portrays a family's resilience and determination during challenging times.

1983 (2014)

A sports drama centred around cricket, depicting the life of a passionate cricket fan and player.

Thattathin Marayathu (2012)

It is a romantic drama that gained popularity for portraying young love and relationships.

Moothon (2019)

A critically acclaimed drama where Nivin Pauly plays a complex character searching for his missing brother.

Bangalore Days (2014)

It is a comedy-drama focusing on the lives of three cousins who move to Bangalore and explore relationships and aspirations.

Premam (2015)

It is a romantic drama that became a sensation, following the life and loves of its protagonist through different stages.

