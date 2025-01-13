Katrina Kaif to Rekha-8 top actresses who starred in B-Grade films

Entertainment
Rekha is also included in this list.
Katrina Kaif worked in B-grade films before entering Bollywood.
Archana Puran Singh worked in several B-grade films early in her career, such as 'Raat Ke Gunaah' (1994).
Neha Dhupia has also worked in B-grade films, such as 'Sheesha'.
Isha Koppikar has also worked in B-grade films like 'Haseena Aur Unki Girlfriend'.
Manisha Koirala has also worked in several such films.
Disha Vakani, who gained popularity from 'Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah', has also worked in B-grade films.
Payal Rohatgi has also performed several bold scenes in B-grade films.
