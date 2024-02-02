Entertainment

SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor to KL Rahul; celebs elevate style game

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, KL Rahul, Sohail Khan to Raveena Tandon were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon, in a white t-shirt and black jacket was spotted outside Mumbai Airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri

Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri was spotted outside Mumbai Airport. The duo along with  Dipika Chikhlia had re-created the iconic Ramayana few days back at Ayodhya

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan was spotted in a grey and blue sweatshirt and black pants at Mumbai airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda was spotted in a white t-shirt and blue denims in the city

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi wore white trackuit for her airport look

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar opted for a white top and black lower as she was spotted at the airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a mast as he was papped at the airport with Arjun Kapoor

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul arrived at the airport in a brown sweatshirt and lower

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One