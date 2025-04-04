Anupamaa to YRKKH: Top TV shows of 12th week of 2025

Entertainment
'Anupamaa' is at number 1 in the TRP list this time as always. This show has received a rating of 2.2
'Udne Ki Asha' is at number two in the TRP list. This show appeared at number two with a rating of 2.1
Despite a lot of drama in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', the show is at number three in the TRP list. It has received a rating of 2.0
'Advocate Anjali Awasthi' is at number four in the TRP list. This show has received a rating of 1.7
'Mangal Lakshmi' is in fifth place. This week the show has received a rating of 1.5
'Jhanak' is in sixth place in this list. This show has received a rating of 1.6
'Jadu Teri Nazar' has got the seventh position with a rating of 1.6
Kesari 2: R. Madhavan wants audience to 'hate' his character in movie
When Parveen Babi allegedly accused Amitabh of murder conspiracy
(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor love's wearing body-hugging dresses; Check here
Kesari 2 to War 2: 7 Exciting movie sequels releasing in 2025