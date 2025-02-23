Madhuri Dixit's fitness secret REVEALED: Actress follows THIS diet

Entertainment
57-year-old Madhuri Dixit looks perfectly fit and slim. Madhuri focuses on her own fitness and doesn't forget to workout.
To keep herself fit, Madhuri Dixit pays full attention to her diet along with workout. Let's know Madhuri's weight loss tips…
To lose weight, Madhuri Dixit does dancing, yoga, and pranayama. She also does strength training and cardio exercises every day.
Madhuri Dixit pays a lot of attention to eating. She believes that instead of eating all at once, one should eat a little bit several times a day.
Madhuri Dixit stays away from junk food. Apart from this, she does not eat fried food. She likes to eat protein-rich food.
Madhuri Dixit drinks enough water throughout the day. This keeps her body hydrated. It also helps in removing toxins from the body.
