(PHOTOS) Sara Tendulkar shares stunning pictures in saree

Entertainment
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar's beauty surpasses Bollywood heroines. Millions are captivated by her style and grace
Sara Tendulkar's fashion sense is always on point. She looks stunning in any outfit, and her style is followed by many young women
Whenever Sachin's beloved daughter wears a saree, she looks like a queen
Sara Tendulkar was recently honored with the Navbharat CSR Award. She wore a saree and looked stunning
Sara Tendulkar is the director of her father's company, Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She was appointed to this position last year
Fans are captivated by Sara's glamorous style. Her posts receive numerous likes and comments
Sara Tendulkar has a huge fan following. 7.2 million people follow her on Instagram
YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Murder mystery to bring shocking twist? Read on
PHOTOS: Sunny Leone Buys Office Space in Mumbai for 8 Crores
Mamata Kulkarni OPENS up on feud with Ameesha Patel over deer-meat
Vidaamuyarchi Cast Salaries OUT: Ajith, Trisha, Arjun Sarja and more