(PHOTOS) Sara Tendulkar shares stunning pictures in saree

Sara's beauty surpasses heroines

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar's beauty surpasses Bollywood heroines. Millions are captivated by her style and grace

Sara's fashion creates a buzz

Sara Tendulkar's fashion sense is always on point. She looks stunning in any outfit, and her style is followed by many young women

Looks like a queen in a saree

Whenever Sachin's beloved daughter wears a saree, she looks like a queen

Sara receives an award

Sara Tendulkar was recently honored with the Navbharat CSR Award. She wore a saree and looked stunning

Sara is the director of STF

Sara Tendulkar is the director of her father's company, Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She was appointed to this position last year

Sara's glamorous style

Fans are captivated by Sara's glamorous style. Her posts receive numerous likes and comments

Has a huge fan following

Sara Tendulkar has a huge fan following. 7.2 million people follow her on Instagram

