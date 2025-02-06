Entertainment
Despite reduced film activity, Sunny Leone continues to live a lavish life.
Sunny Leone recently bought an office space in Oshiwara, Mumbai, valued at 8 crore rupees.
Documents reveal the property is situated in Veer Signature, Oshiwara.
Veer Signature offers luxury and connectivity near Lokhandwala Complex.
The office space boasts a carpet area of 1904.91 sq ft and a built-up area of 2095 sq ft.
A stamp duty of 35.01 lakh rupees and a registration fee of 30,000 rupees were paid.
12 properties totaling 202 crore rupees were purchased in Veer Signature between January and December 2024.
Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, and Sara Ali Khan also own property in Veer Signature.
