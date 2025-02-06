Entertainment

Sunny Leone makes a significant purchase

Sunny Leone maintains her luxurious lifestyle

Despite reduced film activity, Sunny Leone continues to live a lavish life.

Sunny Leone acquires prime property in Mumbai

Sunny Leone recently bought an office space in Oshiwara, Mumbai, valued at 8 crore rupees.

Sunny Leone's property located in Veer Signature

Documents reveal the property is situated in Veer Signature, Oshiwara.

Veer Signature known for luxury living

Veer Signature offers luxury and connectivity near Lokhandwala Complex.

Details of Sunny Leone's office space

The office space boasts a carpet area of 1904.91 sq ft and a built-up area of 2095 sq ft.

Stamp duty paid for the property

A stamp duty of 35.01 lakh rupees and a registration fee of 30,000 rupees were paid.

Properties worth 202 crores bought in Veer Signature

12 properties totaling 202 crore rupees were purchased in Veer Signature between January and December 2024.

Other celebrities with property in Veer Signature

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, and Sara Ali Khan also own property in Veer Signature.

