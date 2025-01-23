Adaa Khan to Rashmi Desai: 8 TV villains without makeup look

Entertainment
It's hard to recognize Rashmi Desai, who played a negative role in the TV show Uttaran, without makeup.
It would be difficult to recognize Kamya Panjabi, who played the villain in several TV shows including Neerja, without makeup.
Urvashi Dholakia is also unrecognizable without makeup. She has played negative roles in several TV serials besides Kasautii Zindagi Kay.
It would be difficult to recognize Amrapali Dubey, who played negative roles in TV shows including Ishqbaaaz, without makeup.
Anita Hassanandani has played negative roles in several TV serials, including Suman Indori. It is quite difficult to recognize Anita without makeup.
Jennifer Winget has played negative roles in several shows, including Beyhadh. It's not easy to recognize Jennifer without makeup.
Sudha Chandran has mostly appeared in negative roles in TV serials. She is also unrecognizable without makeup.
Adaa Khan, who played a negative role in shows like Naagin, has a completely different look without makeup. It is difficult to recognize her.
