(PHOTOS) Inside Nayanthara's 100 crore Poes Garden home in Chennai

Lady Superstar

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, after marrying director Vignesh Shivan, built and settled in a grand bungalow in Poes Garden

Luxury Bungalow

This house, built by Nayanthara at a cost of Rs 100 crore in Poes Garden, has all amenities including a gym and swimming pool

Artistic Items

Nayanthara has bought old artistic items to decorate the house. She has also used unique wall paintings for beauty in the house

Decorative Lights

To further beautify the large reception room of Nayanthara's house, beautiful electric lights have been installed. Its value is said to be in lakhs

Attractive Doors

Nayan has also installed doors in various designs so that the doors of the house should also be unique

Bedroom

Nayanthara's house has a large bedroom. It is there that Nayan spends most of her time with her sons and husband

Garden

There are many types of trees in Nayanthara's house garden. Nayan has built the building here without cutting it

