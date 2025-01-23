(PHOTOS) Inside Nayanthara's 100 crore Poes Garden home in Chennai

Entertainment
Lady Superstar Nayanthara, after marrying director Vignesh Shivan, built and settled in a grand bungalow in Poes Garden
This house, built by Nayanthara at a cost of Rs 100 crore in Poes Garden, has all amenities including a gym and swimming pool
Nayanthara has bought old artistic items to decorate the house. She has also used unique wall paintings for beauty in the house
To further beautify the large reception room of Nayanthara's house, beautiful electric lights have been installed. Its value is said to be in lakhs
Nayan has also installed doors in various designs so that the doors of the house should also be unique
Nayanthara's house has a large bedroom. It is there that Nayan spends most of her time with her sons and husband
There are many types of trees in Nayanthara's house garden. Nayan has built the building here without cutting it
