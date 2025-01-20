(PHOTOS) Nita Ambani wears silk saree at Donald Trump's inauguration

Entertainment
People from all over the world gathered for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. Nita Ambani also arrived wearing a graceful royal saree
Nita chose indigenously made traditional Kanchipuram silk saree for occasion. This saree had 100 motifs inspired by spiritual significance of grand temples of Kanchipuram
To make this saree elegant, Nita Ambani chose 18th-century heritage Indian jewelry. With this look, Nita Ambani brought the soul of India to the world stage!
The motifs on this custom-made saree, woven by National Award-winning master craftsman B. Krishnamurti, include Iruthalaipatchi, Mayil, and the mythical Sorgwasal animal trails
Nita's necklace featured a rare 200-year-old Indian pendant crafted in South India. It is a treasure studded with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and pearls in gold Kundan technique
Nita Ambani paired this saree with a Manish Malhotra full-sleeve velvet blouse. It featured intricate beadwork along the built-up neckline and sleeve hems
Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty: 7 Bigg Boss hosts without makeup looks
Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan diet plan: All you need to know
(PHOTOS) Shilpa Shetty inspires dresses for office
Farah Khan’s lavish Mumbai house worth crores– Inside photos