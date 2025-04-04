Entertainment

Kesari 2 to War 2: 7 Exciting movie sequels releasing in 2025

Chhori 2

Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhori 2' is scheduled to release in theaters on April 11.

Kesari 2

Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari 2' will be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

War 2

The sequel to the 2019 film 'War' will be released on August 14, 2025.

Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film 'Jolly LLB 3' will be released on September 19, 2025.

Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff's film 'Baaghi 4' will also be released in 2025. However, its release date has not yet been revealed.

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar's film 'Housefull 5' will be released on Diwali in 2025. However, its release date has not yet been revealed.

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date OUT: Check all details here

Smriti Irani to Mouni Roy: See the no-makeup looks of KSBKBT actresses

Manoj Kumar: A look at the life and career of a Bollywood legend

Akshay Kumar's Box Office Hits: A 5-year performance review