Kesari 2 to War 2: 7 Exciting movie sequels releasing in 2025

Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhori 2' is scheduled to release in theaters on April 11.
Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari 2' will be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.
The sequel to the 2019 film 'War' will be released on August 14, 2025.
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film 'Jolly LLB 3' will be released on September 19, 2025.
Tiger Shroff's film 'Baaghi 4' will also be released in 2025. However, its release date has not yet been revealed.
Akshay Kumar's film 'Housefull 5' will be released on Diwali in 2025. However, its release date has not yet been revealed.
