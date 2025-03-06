(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor inspired pastel lehenga design for stylish look

Entertainment
If you want to show off your figure like Janhvi Kapoor, you can choose a pink+silver base pastel lehenga. Which is made in a body fitted design. Wear a tassel blouse with it
Subtle colors look very beautiful on young girls. Like Janhvi Kapoor has carried a lehenga with purple floral print design on a white base
For elegant and stunning look in a lehenga, you can get a flared lehenga with Lucknowi embroidery made. Wear a blouse studded with pearls and a hand-worked dupatta
You can try this style of Janhvi. She is wearing a beige colored net fish cut lehenga. In which her figure is looking amazing. She has worn a net tassel dupatta with it
If you want to look like a golden fairy in a golden lehenga, then you can wear a heavy lehenga with zari work like this. It has heavy stone work on the blouse
The figure will be flaunted very well in an A-line lehenga. Like Jahanvi Kapoor has worn a net A-line design lehenga in beige color
Nowadays ankle length lehenga is very much in trend. Like Jahanvi has adopted an Indo-Western look by wearing a pink floral print design lehenga and a deep neck sleeveless
Janhvi Kapoor's 2 surgeries revealed: Before vs Now pictures inside
Rashmika Mandanna to Tamannaah: 7 Highly educated Telugu actresses
Janhvi Kapoor's net worth: Know her car collection, fees and more
YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Armaan, Abhira struggle for new life