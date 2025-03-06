(PHOTOS) Divya Khosla inspired saree looks for Holi Party

Entertainment
You can look the most gorgeous at the Holi party when you go wearing a pink tissue saree like Divya Khosla. The saree has silver work on the border
It is important to look colorful for a Holi party. For a traditional look, you can buy a pink flower zari work saree. Give it a modern touch with a sleeveless blouse
To look fresh in spring, you can include a neon-colored flower print saree in your closet. You can handle a lightweight saree well
The magic of black saree always remains in a night party. You can buy a black chiffon saree adorned with a silver border like Divya. Get a blouse made in this design
A white color chiffon saree looks quite elegant, provided you take care of a few things while adding makeup and jewelry. Add gold or pearl jewelry and do light glossy makeup
The actress has worn a deep neck blouse with a pink color cotton saree. This look of hers is perfect for an office-going girl
Multi-print silk saree gives a royal look. You can try this type of saree at festivals or wedding functions. Silk sarees are available for up to 2-5 thousand
(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor inspired pastel lehenga design for stylish look
Janhvi Kapoor's 2 surgeries revealed: Before vs Now pictures inside
Rashmika Mandanna to Tamannaah: 7 Highly educated Telugu actresses
Janhvi Kapoor's net worth: Know her car collection, fees and more