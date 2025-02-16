[PHOTOS] 'Chhaava' actress Diana Penty inspired party style saree

Entertainment
Diana Penty looks stunning in a golden sequin saree. Such sarees are in high demand and can be found online and offline for around 2-3 thousand
For a bold and glamorous party look, choose a satin Thai slit saree. While stylish, these sarees might be more expensive
On a budget? Opt for a simple ready-to-wear saree for around 1200-1500. The actress paired it with a stone-work halter neck blouse, enhancing the saree's beauty
Vibrant colors make a statement. If you love bright hues, choose a sequin green saree like Diana's. Pair it with a full-sleeve net blouse instead of a bralette
A tiger print saree offers a classic look. This two-toned saree, paired with a full-neck blouse, creates a minimalist yet stylish appearance
Upgrade your saree collection with a net embroidery saree, available for under 3K. Pair it with a halter neck mirror blouse for a fashionable touch
For high fashion on a low budget, choose a printed saree, ranging from 500 to 2000 Rupees. Balance the light saree with a heavier blouse
