Entertainment

25-Sep-2023, 10:26:16 am

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding pictures OUT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha had their dreamy wedding on the 24th of September, Udaipur; this morning the first pictures of her wedding is out. Let's take a look

Image credits: Instagram

Parineeti-Raghav all smiles

The first photograph captures the couple strolling hand in hand, a symbol of their newfound journey together

Image credits: Instagram

Garland exchange

In another image, Raghav and Parineeti exchange garlands, marking a pivotal moment in their wedding ceremony

Image credits: Instagram

Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Parineeti looked absolutely enchanting in her beige-colored Manish Malhotra lehenga, beautifully adorned with jewelry that elegantly complemented her attire

Image credits: Instagram

Blissful happiness

Raghav's tender kiss on his wife's forehead is captured in another photo, radiating the sheer joy and love they share

Image credits: Instagram

Parineeti in her regal attire

The couple chose to unveil their intimate wedding ceremony on their social media platforms, capturing the special moments that unfolded at The Leela Palace in Udaipur

Image credits: Instagram

Raghav's dress

In contrast, Raghav Chadha appeared dashing in a subtle ivory outfit meticulously crafted by his maternal uncle and renowned fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva

Image credits: Instagram

The detailed Mehandi

In a touching caption accompanying the photos, Parineeti and Raghav express their deep connection and excitement as they embark on their journey as Mr. and Mrs.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One