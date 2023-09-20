Entertainment

20-Sep-2023, 04:00:45 pm

Love Naruto? One Piece to Bleach-7 anime just like Naruto

If you enjoyed "Naruto" and are looking for a similar anime series with themes of friendship, adventure, and supernatural abilities, here are seven anime you might enjoy.

Image credits: our own

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)

In a world where superpowers are common, Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy, strives to become a hero. My Hero Academia explores themes of heroism and self-discovery.
 

Image credits: our own

Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail follows the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and his friends in the Fairy Tail guild as they take on various missions and face powerful adversaries. 
 

Image credits: our own

Bleach

Bleach follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager who gains the powers of a Soul Reaper, a celestial being responsible for defending humans from evil spirits.

Image credits: our own

Hunter x Hunter

In this anime, Gon Freecss, a young child who wants to be a Hunter, searches for his absent father. It follows the main characters' development via thrilling adventures and conflicts, like Naruto.

Image credits: our own

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

This anime follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who use alchemy to find the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment. 

Image credits: our own

Naruto Shippuden

The direct sequel to Naruto, Naruto Shippuden continues the story of Naruto Uzumaki as he matures and faces even more significant challenges. 

Image credits: our own

One Piece

The long-running One Piece story follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew searching for the mythical gold. Like Naruto, it stresses camaraderie and determination.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One