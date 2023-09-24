Entertainment

24-Sep-2023, 04:08:39 pm

Kanchipuram saree to Banarasi- Anushka Sharma's 7 best saree looks

Take style tips from Anushka Sharma to look your gorgeous best. Recently, she donned a Kanjeevaram saree for Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband Virat Kohli at their home.

Image credits: our own

Anushka Sharma on Ganesh Chaturthi

Anushka looked elegant in a traditional handwoven Kanjeevaram saree from designer Gaurang Shah on day 1 of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Image credits: our own

Anushka Sharma on Ganesh Chaturthi

Anushka Sharma can be seen in a traditional white and gold sari with a blue border on day 2 of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Image credits: our own

Anushka Sharma on her wedding reception

Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a traditional red Banarasi Saree by Sabyasatchi. 

Image credits: our own

Anushka Sharma in Diwali 2022

Last year, in 2022, Anushka Sharma donned an elegant neon green sheer and glittery saree.

Image credits: our own

Sabyasachi sarees

The actress donned a sheer green Sabyasachi saree all lit with sequins, which she styled with a satin silk sleeveless blouse, chunky choker, and matching earrings. 

Image credits: our own

Anushka Sharma at Smita Patil Award

Anushka Sharma donned a beautiful emerald green chanderi saree with a heavy golden border and polka dots.

Image credits: our own

Sabyasachi floral printed saree

The actress donned a pistachio green Sabyasachi floral printed saree that featured an embellished border.

Image credits: our own
