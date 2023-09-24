Kanchipuram saree to Banarasi- Anushka Sharma's 7 best saree looks

Entertainment
Take style tips from Anushka Sharma to look your gorgeous best. Recently, she donned a Kanjeevaram saree for Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband Virat Kohli at their home.
Anushka looked elegant in a traditional handwoven Kanjeevaram saree from designer Gaurang Shah on day 1 of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Anushka Sharma can be seen in a traditional white and gold sari with a blue border on day 2 of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a traditional red Banarasi Saree by Sabyasatchi.
Last year, in 2022, Anushka Sharma donned an elegant neon green sheer and glittery saree.
The actress donned a sheer green Sabyasachi saree all lit with sequins, which she styled with a satin silk sleeveless blouse, chunky choker, and matching earrings.
Anushka Sharma donned a beautiful emerald green chanderi saree with a heavy golden border and polka dots.
The actress donned a pistachio green Sabyasachi floral printed saree that featured an embellished border.