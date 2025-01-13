Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Vidya plan's revenge; Check upcoming twists

Distance grows between Armaan and Abhira

In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Vidya receives a 10-year sentence, creating distance between Armaan and Abhira

Armaan and Rohit visit Vidya in jail

Armaan and Rohit bring food for Vidya in jail. Krish and Charu blame Abhira for the rift between Armaan and Abhira

Armaan decides to divorce Abhira

Armaan decides to divorce Abhira to avenge Vidya's imprisonment and asks Abhira to submit the divorce papers to court

Vidya returns from jail on bail

After five days, Vidya is released on bail but remains in shock and doesn't speak to anyone, worrying the family

Vidya traumatized by public shaming

Vidya tells Armaan about being stoned and called a criminal upon her release, expressing fear of leaving the house again

Vidya makes Armaan promise revenge

Armaan tries to console Vidya, who makes him promise to avenge her humiliation by similarly shaming Abhira

