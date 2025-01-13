YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Vidya plan's revenge; Check upcoming twists

Entertainment
In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Vidya receives a 10-year sentence, creating distance between Armaan and Abhira
Armaan and Rohit bring food for Vidya in jail. Krish and Charu blame Abhira for the rift between Armaan and Abhira
Armaan decides to divorce Abhira to avenge Vidya's imprisonment and asks Abhira to submit the divorce papers to court
After five days, Vidya is released on bail but remains in shock and doesn't speak to anyone, worrying the family
Vidya tells Armaan about being stoned and called a criminal upon her release, expressing fear of leaving the house again
Armaan tries to console Vidya, who makes him promise to avenge her humiliation by similarly shaming Abhira
Avneet Kaur shares her glamorous Dubai getaway photos—Check them out!
Allu Arjun to Ranveer Singh: 8 actors who NEVER starred in remakes
Raveena Tandon's Mumbai sea-facing bungalow- Photos Inside
India's most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman