'Main Atal Hoon' on OTT

Pankaj Tripathi's film to release on OTT, here's when and where to watch

The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer film 'Main Atal Hoon' had its theatrical release on January 19, 2024.

In case you missed the film, you can now watch it at home as the film is now set to release on OTT.

Within 2 months of its theatrical release, 'Main Atal Hoon' will premiere on OTT.

Where to watch

The OTT platform ZEE5 has bagged the rights to the film and shared on social media that the film will be available on their streaming platform.

When to watch

'Main Atal Hoon' will be available on ZEE5 from March 14, 2024.

The film

In the biopic film, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

