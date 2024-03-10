Entertainment

Adult film star Sophia Leone passes away at 26

Image credits: Instagram

An adult film actress Sophia Leone died unexpectedly at the age of 26. 

According to The Daily Mail, she was found unresponsive after her family attempted to contact her over the phone. 

Sophie's stepfather, Mike Romero shared information about it on GoFundMe and the situation is still being investigated.

Sophie's stepfather announced her death on the fundraising website and Sophia's sudden death has grieved and shocked her family and friends.

"On behalf of her Mother and Family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to deliver the news of our beautiful Sophia's passing." 

As per Mike, Sophia was discovered dead in her apartment on March 1, and the inquiry into her death is still ongoing.

