Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 LEAKED: Swastika Mukherjee's intimate scene OUT

Swastika Mukherjee's intimate film clip was leaked a few days back, and she is furious. The crew is attempting to pull it down.

Image credits: Twitter

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is out on the big screen today. However, a sensitive video of actress Swastika Mukherjee from the film has surfaced on social media.
 

More specifically, a video of Swastika Mukherjee masturbating from 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' is making the rounds on the internet.

The actress is outraged over the leaked footage, and the producers are concerned. 

The short clip, which depicts Swastika pleasuring herself, however, up on Twitter, with multiple accounts sharing it.

Sources say that the film’s crew is gearing up to take the video down and might take the necessary steps to find out how the clip got leaked.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha: 2 stars. The major actors are Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh, with lengthy appearances by Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Tusshar, and Anu Malik.

 

The Dibakar Banerjee-directed film is a spiritual successor to the 2010 anthology-found footage drama film Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

