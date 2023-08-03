Entertainment

Naruto to One Piece- 7 fantasy anime series to WATCH

A list of the top 10 fantasy anime series known for their captivating storytelling, imaginative worlds, and unique characters.
 

Image credits: our own

One Piece

Follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for the ultimate treasure, the One Piece, in a world of pirates and mystical powers.
 

Image credits: our own

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)

Follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers, as he joins U.A. High School to become a hero in a world where most people have powers.
 

Image credits: our own

Hunter x Hunter

Follows a young boy, Gon Freecss, as he becomes a Hunter and embarks on an adventure to find his father.
 

Image credits: our own

Naruto / Naruto Shippuden

Chronicles the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with a dream of becoming the strongest in his village.
 

Image credits: our own

Fairy Tail

Follows the adventures of the Fairy Tail guild and its members with magical abilities in a fantastical world.
 

Image credits: our own

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Humanity fights for survival against giant humanoid creatures known as Titans in a post-apocalyptic world.
 

Image credits: our own

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Follows Alibaba and Aladdin as they explore dungeons and encounter powerful beings in a world inspired by Arabian Nights.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One