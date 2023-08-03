Naruto to One Piece- 7 fantasy anime series to WATCH

Entertainment
A list of the top 10 fantasy anime series known for their captivating storytelling, imaginative worlds, and unique characters.
Follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for the ultimate treasure, the One Piece, in a world of pirates and mystical powers.
Follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers, as he joins U.A. High School to become a hero in a world where most people have powers.
Follows a young boy, Gon Freecss, as he becomes a Hunter and embarks on an adventure to find his father.
Chronicles the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with a dream of becoming the strongest in his village.
Follows the adventures of the Fairy Tail guild and its members with magical abilities in a fantastical world.
Humanity fights for survival against giant humanoid creatures known as Titans in a post-apocalyptic world.
Follows Alibaba and Aladdin as they explore dungeons and encounter powerful beings in a world inspired by Arabian Nights.