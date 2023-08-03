Entertainment

'The Hunt for Veerappan' to 'Choona': OTT releases to watch this week

This week's OTT releases are a mix of thrilling documentaries to action-drama. Know what you can binge this weekend.

Image credits: Google

The Hunt for Veerappan

A gripping docuseries chronicling the rise and fall of Veerappan, the feared smuggler whose brutal reign triggered a 20-year manhunt in South India. Coming to Netflix on August 4.

Image credits: Google

Rudrangi

A tale of desire and secrets unfolds, as Bheem Rao's infatuation with Rudrangi leads to shocking revelations with far-reaching consequences. Coming to Prime Video on August 1.

Image credits: Google

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy reunite to face the High Evolutionary and defend the universe. Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from August 2.

Image credits: Google

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

This new mini-series is about Alice Hart, who through a violent childhood that casts a dark shadow over her adult life. Coming to Prime Video on August 4.

Image credits: Google

Dayaa

This murder mystery follows JD Chakravarty's character as he gets entangled in a crime after discovering a dead woman in his van. Coming to Disney+Hotstar on August 4.

Image credits: Google

Words on Bathroom Walls

The film tackles mental health, as Adam faces schizophrenia, impacting his chef dreams. Maya's arrival offers hope and a path to recovery. Streaming on SonyLIV from August 1.

Image credits: Google

Rangabali

Cheerful man meets female doctor, who misjudges his demeanor. Despite owning a medical shop, he knows nothing about medicine. Coming to Netflix on August 4.

Image credits: Google

Choona

This new series starring Jimmy Shergill follows an oddball crew united against a ruthless politician, planning a heist for revenge. Streaming on Netflix from August 3.

Image credits: Google
Find Next One