Jaffar Express Hijack: 10 Must-Watch Hijack Movies on OTT

Pakistan's Jaffar Express train hijack remains a hot topic. Bollywood has made several films on hijack issues. Watch 10 hijack-based movies on OTT...
Story: A railway engineer flags off India's fastest passenger train, but his rival plants a bomb, causing a fire.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Story: Terrorists hijack a plane, and ACP Jaidev and Colonel Ranvir Singh embark on a mission to thwart their plans.
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Story: This is the story of two lovers, Karan and Pooja. Terrorists hijack Pooja's plane, and Karan risks his life to save her.
Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video
Story: 6 terrorists hijack a plane and demand the release of their accomplice.
Story: A biopic of Neerja Bhanot, who sacrificed her life while saving passengers on the hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 at Karachi Airport in 1986.
Story: An undercover RAW agent rescues hostages from hijacked aircraft in the 1980s.
Story: Terrorists hijack a plane, and Major Mahadevan and his team are on a mission to fight terror and save the hostages.
Story: A flight attendant and her partner try to steal diamonds on a flight to pay off their debts, but the flight gets hijacked mid-air.
Where to watch: Netflix
Story: Terrorists hijack a plane, and an off-duty soldier manages to save the passengers even after the plane's engine fails.
Story: The jailer of a women's jail in Mumbai, along with 6 prisoners, hijacks the Mumbai Metro and demands the agricultural minister waive farmers' loans.
