Entertainment

Year Ender 2023: Bobby Deol to Anil Kapoor; best villain roles

As the year draws to a close, let's delve into this year-end compilation highlighting the standout villainous portrayals in Hindi cinema and web series.

Image credits: Youtube

Anil Kapoor in “The Night Manager”

Anil Kapoor portrayed Shailendra Shelly Rungta, a gambler and a formidable businessman. 

Image credits: IMDb

Bobby Deol in 'Animal'

Bobby Deol embodied the character 'Abrar,' a silent yet ruthless villain notorious for brutal acts. His impactful portrayal left a lasting impression with its intensity and depth.

Image credits: Youtube

Emraan Hashmi in 'Tiger 3'

Emraan Hashmi took on the role of the villain 'Aatish'. In portraying this character, he ventured into something distinct from his usual roles, showing his acting versatility.

Image credits: Youtube

Vijay Sethupathi in 'Jawaan'

In 'Jawaan,' Vijay Sethupathi portrayed a formidable businessman, willing to go to any extent to safeguard his empire.

Image credits: Youtube

Harman Baweja in 'Scoop'

Harman Baweja made a surprising return, taking on the role Harshavardhan Shroff , a cop and the antagonist, in "Scoop." 

Image credits: Youtube

Amit Sadh in 'Duranga 2'

Amit Sadh embraced a mysterious role in "Duranga 2." His character's intricate complexity and concealed motives kept audiences captivated.

Image credits: Youtube

Daggubati Venkatesh in “Rana Naidu”

Venkatesh's depiction of Naga Naidu, characterized by an unpredictable and talkative personality, enriched the storyline with additional layers.

Image credits: Youtube
Find Next One