Entertainment

'Anupamaa' TRP drops, THIS show takes over as No.1

Image credits: IMDb

The serial 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein' takes over as No.1 show.

Image credits: IMDb

'Anupamaa' drops in terms of TRP and takes second spot.

Image credits: IMDb

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is ranked third in terms of TRP.

Image credits: IMDb

Sumbul Touqeer's 'Imli' is at number four in the TRP list.

Image credits: IMDb

'Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma' is ranked fifth.

Image credits: IMDb

'Teri Meri Dooriyan' takes the sixth spot in the TRP list.

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One