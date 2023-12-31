Entertainment
'Anupamaa' TRP drops, THIS show takes over as No.1
The serial 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein' takes over as No.1 show.
'Anupamaa' drops in terms of TRP and takes second spot.
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is ranked third in terms of TRP.
Sumbul Touqeer's 'Imli' is at number four in the TRP list.
'Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma' is ranked fifth.
'Teri Meri Dooriyan' takes the sixth spot in the TRP list.
