Spotted: Randeep Hooda to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate the style game

Celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Malaika Arora, and others were seen in Mumbai, setting a new standard for fashion with their impeccable style.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen together outside a gym in Bandra. They were both in gym attires.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were papped at the airport as they head to Kerala for new year celebration. They both looked elegant in their respective attires

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aaryan was seen in Mumbai while driving his car. In a generous gesture, he was giving autographs to his fans.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen outside a restaurant, exuding chic vibes in a white spaghetti top perfectly paired with stylish trousers.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sussanne Khan with Beau

Sussanne Khan and her partner were seen at the airport. Sussanne wore a green top with trousers, while her beau went for a casual vibe in a simple tee.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were spotted at the airport. The newly weds were heading for their honeymoon. Both were all smiles for the camera.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Bachchan and Tiger Shroff

Abhishek Bachchan and Tiger Shroff were seen joyfully playing football, joined by Kartik Aaryan. The trio showcased their camaraderie on the field.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
