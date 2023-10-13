Entertainment

Pooja Hegde birthday special

5 wedding outfit ideas from her closet

Image credits: Instagram

Purple wedding lehenga

This purple lehenga is the perfect fit for a wedding night as it comes with a deep neck and back and also has a shinny and elegant appearance. 

Image credits: Instagram

Cocktail dress

This silver mid-length dress is something that can be worn to a cocktail party. 

Image credits: Instagram

Sangeet

For the sangeet, this red ruffled saree with pleated blouse is a perfect match. 

Image credits: Instagram

Engagement saree

Pooja's black ruffle sequin work saree comes with a backless blouse and can make heads turn during an engagement party. 

Image credits: Instagram

Haldi/Mehndi lehenga

Pooja Hegde lovely cream-colored embroidered lehenga and designer blouse ensemble can be worn in a Haldi or Mehndi function. 

Image credits: Instagram
