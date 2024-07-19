Natasha, Hardik to Malaika, Arjun: 5 surprise breakups in 2024

Entertainment
In 2024, notable celebrity breakups include Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic, and Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and others. Let's check out the full list here
Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic got engaged in 2020 and have a son named Agastya. They called quits to their marriage in 2024
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora probably stopped seeing each other after several years of togetherness. Malaika even skipped attending Arjun's birthday this year
Esha and Bharat's separation came as a shock to many after being together for a long time
In early 2024, actress Isha Koppikar and businessman Timmy Narang revealed their separation after more than a decade of marriage. They co-parent their daughter Rianna
In 2024, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur, her husband, Nikhil Patel, chose to separate. Dalljiet married Nikhil, a businessman based in Kenya, in a private ceremony