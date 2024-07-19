Entertainment

Natasha, Hardik to Malaika, Arjun: 5 surprise breakups in 2024

In 2024, notable celebrity breakups include Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic, and Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and others. Let's check out the full list here

Image credits: Instagram

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic got engaged in 2020 and have a son named Agastya. They called quits to their marriage in 2024

Image credits: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora probably stopped seeing each other after several years of togetherness. Malaika even skipped attending Arjun's birthday this year

Image credits: Instagram

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Esha and Bharat's separation came as a shock to many after being together for a long time

Image credits: Instagram

Isha Koppikar, Timmy Narang

In early 2024, actress Isha Koppikar and businessman Timmy Narang revealed their separation after more than a decade of marriage. They co-parent their daughter Rianna

Image credits: Instagram

Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel

In 2024, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur, her husband, Nikhil Patel, chose to separate. Dalljiet married Nikhil, a businessman based in Kenya, in a private ceremony

Image credits: Instagram
