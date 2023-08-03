'Maamannan' to 'Kantara': Top 7 South Indian films on Netflix

Entertainment
With hit Tamil cinema director Mari Selvaraj's film 'Maamannan' taking the place in the Top 10 of Netflix's global list, south Indian cinema has seen a growth in fan following.
The film is about a veteran statesman and his son entangled in a violent power struggle with a cold-blooded political scion seeking a vengeful rise.
Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari, this film revolves around the lives of three individuals, exploring love, friendship, and the complexities of relationships.
The film follows former RAW agent Veera who must face his fears when a terrorist organisation holds him hostage in a mall along with other visitors.
This Oscar-winning film is about a fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who decide to join forces and walk the path of freedom against the despotic rulers.
This action-packed film follows the journey of a gangster (played by Dhanush), as he gets involved in a conflict between two crime syndicates.
This is a gripping thriller that unfolds as three individuals become trapped in a mysterious house, where secrets and deceptions unravel in unexpected ways.
In a tale of greed, betrayal, and murder, a young tribal embraces his ancestral traditions to pursue justice, leading to a thrilling film that won the hearts of all.