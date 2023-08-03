Jailer: 7 reasons to watch Rajinikanth's film

Entertainment
Jailer Trailer Released: Rajinikanth is back with this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. The film will hit theatres on August 10.
Rajinikanth is a superstar with a massive fan following across the globe, making his movies a cultural phenomenon.
Rajinikanth's unique style, mannerisms, and dialogue delivery are iconic and add an unmatched charisma to his characters.
Despite being popularly known for his action roles, Rajini has displayed versatility in portraying various characters, from action-packed parts to emotional, comedic performances.
Rajinikanth's punch dialogues have become legendary, and they are often quoted and celebrated by fans.
Rajinikanth movies are known for their entertainment quotient, blending action, drama, comedy, and music.
Rajinikanth's earlier films have become timeless classics, loved by generations and continuing to entertain new audiences.
Besides the Tamil superstar, the film features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. Mohanlal will also be making a special appearance in the film.