Jailer: 7 reasons to watch Rajinikanth's film

Jailer Trailer Released: Rajinikanth is back with this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. The film will hit theatres on August 10.
 

Mass Appeal

Rajinikanth is a superstar with a massive fan following across the globe, making his movies a cultural phenomenon.

Unique Style

Rajinikanth's unique style, mannerisms, and dialogue delivery are iconic and add an unmatched charisma to his characters.
 

Versatility

Despite being popularly known for his action roles, Rajini has displayed versatility in portraying various characters, from action-packed parts to emotional, comedic performances.
 

Dialogues

Rajinikanth's punch dialogues have become legendary, and they are often quoted and celebrated by fans.
 

Entertainment

Rajinikanth movies are known for their entertainment quotient, blending action, drama, comedy, and music.
 

Timeless Classics

Rajinikanth's earlier films have become timeless classics, loved by generations and continuing to entertain new audiences.
 

Jailer cast

Besides the Tamil superstar, the film features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. Mohanlal will also be making a special appearance in the film.

