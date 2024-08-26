Salman -Shah Rukh to Rekha, Jaya-7 controversial Bollywood fights

Entertainment
The fight that took place at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008 led to a long-standing feud between these Bollywood superstars.
Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan have been at odds for a decade. There have been instances of directly criticizing each other's work and stardom, and indirectly undermining each other.
There was a public fight about the affair between them. Kangana and Hrithik criticized each other with controversies like leaked emails.
Kangana Ranaut's nepotism comments on the show Koffee with Karan caused a big discussion in Bollywood.
There have been minor altercations between Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. The reason for this is the rumors between Rekha and Amitabh.
Their love ended in controversy. Salman and Aishwarya Rai have indirectly criticized each other on several occasions.
Preity Zinta had a big fight with her ex-boyfriend Wadia during an IPL match.