Salman -Shah Rukh to Rekha, Jaya-7 controversial Bollywood fights

Salman Khan Vs Shah Rukh Khan

The fight that took place at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008 led to a long-standing feud between these Bollywood superstars.

 

Shah Rukh Khan Vs Aamir Khan

Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan have been at odds for a decade. There have been instances of directly criticizing each other's work and stardom, and indirectly undermining each other.

 

Hrithik Roshan Vs Kangana Ranaut

There was a public fight about the affair between them. Kangana and Hrithik criticized each other with controversies like leaked emails. 

 

Karan Johar Vs Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's nepotism comments on the show Koffee with Karan caused a big discussion in Bollywood. 

Rekha Vs Jaya Bachchan

There have been minor altercations between Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. The reason for this is the rumors between Rekha and Amitabh.  

 

Aishwarya Rai Vs Salman Khan

Their love ended in controversy. Salman and Aishwarya Rai have indirectly criticized each other on several occasions. 

 

Preity Zinta Vs Ness Wadia

  Preity Zinta had a big fight with her ex-boyfriend Wadia during an IPL match.   

