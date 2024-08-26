Samantha to Kiara Advani-7 actresses in OTT's bold roles

Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia, who made her OTT debut with the web series 'Jee Karda', surprised everyone by acting in romantic scenes.
Her love scenes with Jim Sarbh in the web series 'Made in Heaven' caught the attention of the audience.
Kiara Advani's vibrator scene in 'Lust Stories' also created a sensation.
Samantha, who made her web series debut with 'The Family Man: Season 2', appeared in open scenes.
Esha Gupta's bold performance as Sonia in the web series 'Aashram' with Bobby Deol was loved by fans.
Fans were shocked to see her performance as Beena Tripathi in the 'Mirzapur' series. She acted confidently in intimate scenes.
Many were surprised to see the bold scenes of famous Marathi actress Aditi Rao Hydari in the series 'SHE' and 'Aashram'.