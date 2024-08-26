Entertainment

Samantha to Kiara Advani-7 actresses in OTT's bold roles

Image credits: twitter

1. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia, who made her OTT debut with the web series 'Jee Karda', surprised everyone by acting in romantic scenes.

Image credits: Instagram

2. Sobhita Dhulipala

Her love scenes with Jim Sarbh in the web series 'Made in Heaven' caught the attention of the audience.

Image credits: Instagram

3. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's vibrator scene in 'Lust Stories' also created a sensation.

Image credits: instagram

4. Samantha Prabhu

Samantha, who made her web series debut with 'The Family Man: Season 2', appeared in open scenes.

Image credits: Instagram

5. Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta's bold performance as Sonia in the web series 'Aashram' with Bobby Deol was loved by fans.

Image credits: Instagram

6. Rasika Dugal

Fans were shocked to see her performance as Beena Tripathi in the 'Mirzapur' series. She acted confidently in intimate scenes.

Image credits: Instagram

7. Aaditi Pohankar

Many were surprised to see the bold scenes of famous Marathi actress Aditi Rao Hydari in the series 'SHE' and 'Aashram'.

Image credits: Instagram
