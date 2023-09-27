Entertainment
7 best songs from Taylor Swift's Eras tour
Taylor Swift's 2017 release 'Reputation' was said to be her comeback album.
Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' album includes 14 tracks.
Taylor Swift's song 'Lover' will walk one through a romantic gaze.
Taylor Swift's song '1989' is said to be about her short-lived romance with Harry Styles.
Taylor Swift's 2008 album 'Fearless' marked a shift from country to a more pop-infused genre.
Taylor Swift's debut album was released in 2006 which depicted her adolescent turmoil, heartbreak, and love life with songs like 'Teardrops on My Guitar' and 'Tim McGraw'.