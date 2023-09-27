Entertainment

27-Sep-2023, 11:00:13 am

Charlie Chopra to Fukrey 3-movies and shows to what THIS weekend

Check out some options to watch movies and shows with your family and friends this weekend. Let’s look at the releases on OTT and the big screen.

Tumse Na Ho Payega: Hotstar

Abhishek Sinha directed. All young people should view this week's OTT movie Tumse Na Ho Payega. The film follows a young man who quits his 9-5 job to start a business with pals.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: Netflix

Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade star with Benedict Cumberbatch. The story follows the journey of a rich Henry Sugar.

Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley: SonyLIV

Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Vivaan Shah, Imaad Shah star in Vishal Bhardwaj's film.

Dvand (Movie Hall)

On September 29, the film will be released and written and directed by Ishtiyak Khan. Dvand features Ishtiyak, Sanjay Mishra, Tina Bhatia and Vikram Kochhar in lead roles.

Chandramukhi 2 (Movie Hall)

The P Vasu-directed film stars choreographer Raghava Lawrence and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The initial Tamil film was a hit and was remade in other languages. 

The Vaccine War (Movie Hall)

The historical narrative of Covaxin's creation during COVID-19 inspired the Hindi movie Vaccine War. The cast are Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Nana Patekar.

Fukrey 3

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba will direct the film. Leading actors include Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh. 

