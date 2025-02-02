Monalisa, Kumbh Mela Viral girl, responds to film role rumor claims

Entertainment
Monalisa, the girl who was saved during the Maha Kumbh, is currently in the spotlight due to her captivating hazel eyes and striking features.
Her viral videos and reels on social media have given her significant recognition online. Director Sanoj Mishra has offered her a film role after seeing her beauty.
Monalisa has now addressed the various rumors circulating about the film offer.
Monalisa recently responded to the rumors spread about her on social media. She released a video clarifying that many false stories are being circulated in her name.
