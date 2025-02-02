Entertainment

Jey Uso wins WWE Royal Rumble 2025

10 interesting facts about the WWE superstar

Image credits: Getty

1. Part of the Anoa'i Wrestling Dynasty

Jey Uso is from the legendary Anoa'i family, which includes WWE icons like The Rock and Roman Reigns

Image credits: Getty

2. Real Name: Joshua Samuel Fatu

Born on August 22, 1985, in San Francisco, California, Jey Uso's real name is Joshua Samuel Fatu

Image credits: Getty

3. The Usos' Tag Team Domination

Jey Uso and his twin brother Jimmy formed "The Usos" and have achieved massive success in WWE’s tag team division

Image credits: Getty

4. Signature Move: Superfly Splash

Jey's finishing move, the "Superfly Splash," is a nod to his uncle, the legendary Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka

Image credits: Getty

5. WWE Debut in 2009

Jey Uso, alongside his brother Jimmy, made their WWE debut in 2009 on the main roster, first appearing on SmackDown

Image credits: Getty

6. Part of "The Bloodline"

Jey Uso has been a key member of "The Bloodline" faction, alongside his cousin Roman Reigns and his brother Jimmy

Image credits: Getty

7. Multi-time Tag Team Champion

Jey and Jimmy Uso’s reigns as tag team champions have been a hallmark of their WWE careers

Image credits: Getty

8. A Proud Father

Jey Uso is a proud father and often shares moments with his family on social media

Image credits: Getty

9. Embracing Solo Success

While Jey Uso’s success has largely been with his brother, he has also proven himself as a capable solo competitor

Image credits: Getty

10. Cultural Impact

Jey Uso, along with his brother, has helped introduce Samoan culture to WWE’s global audience

Image credits: Getty

