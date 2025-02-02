Entertainment
10 interesting facts about the WWE superstar
Jey Uso is from the legendary Anoa'i family, which includes WWE icons like The Rock and Roman Reigns
Born on August 22, 1985, in San Francisco, California, Jey Uso's real name is Joshua Samuel Fatu
Jey Uso and his twin brother Jimmy formed "The Usos" and have achieved massive success in WWE’s tag team division
Jey's finishing move, the "Superfly Splash," is a nod to his uncle, the legendary Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka
Jey Uso, alongside his brother Jimmy, made their WWE debut in 2009 on the main roster, first appearing on SmackDown
Jey Uso has been a key member of "The Bloodline" faction, alongside his cousin Roman Reigns and his brother Jimmy
Jey and Jimmy Uso’s reigns as tag team champions have been a hallmark of their WWE careers
Jey Uso is a proud father and often shares moments with his family on social media
While Jey Uso’s success has largely been with his brother, he has also proven himself as a capable solo competitor
Jey Uso, along with his brother, has helped introduce Samoan culture to WWE’s global audience
